Greece Says Won’t Give Weapons to Help Ukraine – Needs Russia’s OK

April 6, 2022
By The National Herald
Defense minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos of Greece speaks during a signing ceremony held on the eve of Greece's national day, on board a 112-year-old battleship that is currently a museum, in Athens, Greece, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – After vowing total solidarity with Ukraine and initially sending military gear to help beat back a Russian invasion, Greece won’t provide any more weapons despite a request from the United States.

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos what Kathimerini said was an indirect but negative response to that plea from US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, saying it would take away too much of Greece’s defense.

There’s concern that Turkey, seeing Russian President Vladimir Putin getting away with the invasion despite stronger-than-expected sanctions from the US and European Union – which exempted him – might make a move on Greece or Cyprus.

Kathimerini had revealed on March 17 that the Greeks were asked then to give Ukraine some systems developed in the former Eastern bloc, including Tor-M1 and Osa-AK surface-to-air missile systems too.

But the report said that giving Russian-made military equipment and weapons to Ukraine would require permission and licensing from Russia – although they are owned by Greece and Cyprus, which also cited that as a reason for refusing to help.

Greece declared 12 Russian officials unwelcome in the country, refusing to allow them to be admitted, following the line of EU sanctions, the government said it was allowed under Vienna convention agreements in 1961 and 1963.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

