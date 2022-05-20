x

May 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Politics

Greece Says Turkey Blackmailing NATO to Get US’s F-35 Fighters

May 20, 2022
By The National Herald
F-35B aircraft pass on a runway after landing at the Akrotiri Royal air forces base near city of Limassol, Cyprus, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, Pool)

ΑΤΗΕΝS – Greek officials are said to believe that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s threat to veto hopes of Finland and Sweden to join NATO is designed to pressure the United States into allowing the purchase of F-35 fighter jets.

US President Joe Biden already wants to sell more F-16s and upgrade Turkey’s air fleet – which Greece said is a threat to its defense – but Turkey was barred from acquiring F-35’s after buying a Russian-made S-400 missile defense system that undermines NATO and could be used against Greece in a conflict.

Erdogan apparently sees the bids from Finland and Sweden, who want the defense alliance’s protection after seeing Russia invade Ukraine, as a chance to use his leverage to get the F-35’s, said Kathimerini.

With Turkey’s economy tanking and inflation soaring and polls showing Erdogan’s party not faring well ahead of 2023 elections, he is seizing the chance to stand up to the Americans and please his conservative base, it was thought.

While in Washington, Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis, meeting Biden but delicately raising the issue of Turkey getting more F-16’s, said Greece was interested in getting the F-35’s that Turkey can’t, the paper said.

Erdogan wasn’t happy.

“Look at Greece! It owes the West 400 billion euros, but they give it weapons and the US approves building bases. On the other hand, when they meet with us, they say, ‘We want to develop a relationship with you,’” he said.

That was in reference to Greece needing 326 billion euros ($343.85 billion) in three international bailouts to prop up an economy falling apart because of generations of wild overspending and patronage.

It also pointed to a recently renewed US-Greece military cooperation agreement in which the US wants a bigger military presence in Greece while also wanting to mollify Erdogan, the usual tactic of playing both sides against the middle.

Erdogan said he would also send an energy research vessel and warships off Greek islands to hunt for energy and keeps sending waves of fighter jets to violate Greek airspace.

Greece wants the differences settled by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague in The Netherlands but Erdogan wants no part of that as he pushes a Blue Homeland doctrine seeking to expand Turkey’s sovereignty into the Aegean and East Mediterranean.

RELATED

Politics
Georgiadis: Gov’t Examining an Extension of the Fuel Pass

ATHENS - Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said that the government is examining the possibility of extending the fuel pass, in an interview on Friday with RealFM.

Politics
Oikonomou: Greece Has Made Dynamic Return to the Int’l Stage
Society
Greece: Wildfire in Gerania Mountains in Progress

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Mission, TNH’s New Travel Documentary Series with Clelia Charissis (Trailer)

Every weekend, TNH and Clelia Charissis are on a mission, traveling around Greece and the world to highlight places through the people we meet along the way.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings