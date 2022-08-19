Greece Says Refugee Wall on Turkish Border Will Be Extended

Politics

ATHENS – After another squabble with Turkey about refugees on the border, Greece will lengthen a wall there by some 80 kilometers (49.07 miles) to keep them out, after Turkey lets human traffickers keep sending them.

“We cannot talk about a closed Europe, but we also cannot have a Europe where it’s the traffickers who decide who gets in,” said Migration Minister Notis Mitarachis.

“Humanitarianism is very important, but there are millions of people who want to get into the EU because of the inequalities in the world,” he added, said Kathimerini of the plan.

That came after the two countries pointed fingers at each other over the fate of some 38 refugees and migrants stuck on an islet in the Evros River which separates them, finally rescued by Greece after a 5-year-old girl stung by a scorpion died.

Greece said that the islet wasn’t in Greek territory but the main opposition SYRIZA said that it was, but Mitarachis said that army ordinance and the cadaster maps also showed otherwise.

In November, 2021, the wall was previously extended with plans at that point to add another 35 kilometers (21.75 miles) to the already-extended fence.

It’s aimed at covering the distance from Didymoteicho to Tychero, along which the Evros River serves as a natural border, police telling the paper that’s the area where refugees and migrants most often pick to try to get across.