x

September 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Politics

Greece Says Journalists Protected, Lauds EU Media Freedom Act

September 20, 2022
By The National Herald
ÂÏÕËÇ - ÁÖÉÎÅÉÓ ÂÏÕËÅÕÔÙÍ ÃÉÁ ÔÇÍ ÔÅËÅÔÇ ÏÑÊÙÌÏÓÉÁÓ (EUROKINISSI/ÃÅÙÑÃÉÁ ÐÁÍÁÃÏÐÏÕËÏÕ)
(Photo by Eurokinissi, file)

ATHENS – Greece’s New Democracy government, which acknowledged the phones of 15,745 people were bugged over national security concerns, welcomed the proposal for a European Union Media Freedom Act but said that journalists already had protections.

Government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said there are legislative initiatives “with regard to the protection of freedom of expression and pluralism, the protection of the journalistic profession, the support of press businesses and the strengthening of transparency and independence of the media,” reported the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.

The phone of at least one journalist, financial reporter Thanasis Koukakis, was being monitored and he said Predator spyware the government denies having or using was also installed on it as well.

The Media Freedom Act includes safeguards against political interference in editorial decisions and against surveillance and is aimed at preventing media concentrations and would set up an independent European Board for Media Services, composed of national media authorities.

RELATED

Society
Greece Target? Online Movement Urges Syrians to Cross into EU 

ATHENS - Fearing a repeat of a 2020 attempt by Turkey to send 10,000 refugees across the Evros River border, Greece is looking closely at an online push urging Syrians stuck in Turkey to get into the European Union - Greece the closest entry point.

Politics
New Democracy Bars Any Coalition with Ultra-Nationalist Party
Society
No Public Transport in Athens on Wednesday, Due to Strike

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Kentucky School Shooter Seeks Parole in High-Stakes Hearing

PADUCAH, Ky. — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will go before the state parole board on Tuesday in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings