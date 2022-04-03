x

April 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Economy

Greece Says Has Enough Gas Without Key Russian Supplies

April 3, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - Gas prices are displayed at a gas station in Athens, March 11, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Thanasis Kalliaras)
FILE - Gas prices are displayed at a gas station in Athens, March 11, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Thanasis Kalliaras)

ATHENS – Reliant on Russia for 40 percent of its gas, Greece’s New Democracy government said it could withstand that source being cut off in response to European Union sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine.

Greece may be able to indefinitely avoid gas supply problems, even if Russia halts flows of the fuel, Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas said, with the next payment to Gazprom coming due April 20.

While the EU said it wouldn’t bar using Russian energy as part of the sanctions and exempted two Russian banks who deal in the sector, President Vladimir Putin threatened to stop the supplies unless being paid in roubles.

Skrekas told SKAI TV that a contingency plan could keep Greece supplied as Ukraine asked the EU to stop buying Russian energy to cut off funds for the military during the invasion.

Greece, which uses gas mainly for power generation, would get additional quantities of liquefied gas and switch four gas-fired electricity plants to diesel, he said. It might also ramp up Azeri gas purchases, said Reuters.

Spare coal-fired generating capacity can also be activated although the New Democracy government was trying to wean off coal and toward more sustainable and green energy sources.

“With all these, and if there are available gas quantities in world markets, … there will be no time limit in terms of security of supplies,” said Skrekas.

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis Says Greek State Will Keep Pumping Anti-Inflation Aid

THESSALONIKI - Greeks struggling to deal with across-the-board price hikes in everything from food to heating oil to gasoline during the lingering COVID-19 pandemic will be further helped, said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Sciences
Greece Sees First Drones Being Launched in 2024
Economy
An Additional 2-Billion-Euro Budget to Support Households and Businesses within the Week, Staikouras Says

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Asia Minor Catastrophe Event Featuring Tokei Maru Screening on April 9

THESSALONIKI – Commemorating the centennial of the Asia Minor Catastrophe, a free screening of the animated documentary Tokei Maru by Zachos Samoladas will be presented on Saturday, April 9, 7 PM, at the KAPPA 2000 Amphitheater in Perea in ​​the Municipality of Thermaikos.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings