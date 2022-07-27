x

July 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.01 USD

NYC 75ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Economy

Greece & Saudi Arabia Sign 16 Business Agreements

July 27, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΧΕΙΡΗΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΣΤΟ ΠΛΑΙΣΙΟ ΤΗΣ ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗΣ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΙΓΚΙΠΑ - ΔΙΑΔΟΧΟΥ ΣΤΗΣ ΣΑΟΥΔΙΚΗΣ ΑΡΑΒΙΑΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΘΗΝΑ(ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΗΣ ΣΤΟΛΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Greece & Saudi Arabia sign 16 business agreements in Athens on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Panagiotis Stolis/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The signing of 16 business agreements and cooperation memoranda between Greece and Saudi Arabia in Athens signals “a special moment in Greece’s relationship with Saudi Arabia,” said Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Diplomacy & Openness Kostas Fragogiannis on Wednesday.

The minister added that the number of agreements signed at the Greek-Saudi Business Meeting on Wednesday – during the first official visit to Greece of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud – “is undoubtedly a success and encouraging in that we are moving in the right direction.”

Fragogiannis was addressing the high-level meeting with members of the Saudi ministerial and business team, which followed the two recent business forums held between the two countries in 2022 (Riyadh, March 13-14 and Athens, May 30-31).

As the Foreign Ministry’s Secretary General for International Economic Relations & Extroversion Ioannis Smyrlis said, “Over 100 Greek and nearly 40 Saudi businesses met in Athens today” leading to agreements. Smyrlis, also head of the country’s export-promotion agency Enterprise Greece, also said the 16 agreements concern the sectors of energy, shipping, aquaculture, waste management, construction and defense technology, and also foods and agri-food, as well as culture.

Among the agreements signed was one for the construction of a submerged cable system to transfer data, worth nearly 1 billion euros (3.75 billion SAR), called East to Med Data Corridor (the EMC project), and one for energy that covers conventional and renewal energy sources worth 2.6 billion euros.

In total, 243 business-to-business meetings were held between companies of both countries.

The Greek companies and company groups signing agreements included Aegean, Mytilineos SA, Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd, Sea Traders SA, Hellenic Environmental Center SA, Τheon Sensors SA, RAYCAP, Greek Energy & Infrastructure Investment Corporation (GrEC Fund), Holroyd Holdings Ltd, Southpoint Maritime SA , Chr. Stamatiou & Sons SA, Highway Special Construction Systems SA, Corinth Pipeworks Pipe Industry SA.

Attending the signing event were Greek and Saudi ministers and executives from companies in both countries.

RELATED

Politics
Digital Replacement of Greek ID Rolled Out by e-Governance Minister

ATHENS. The new application "Gov.

Society
Lesvos Fire Rekindles, Leads to Repeat Evacuation Order of Vrissa
Politics
German FM Baerbock in Athens on Friday; to Meet with FM Dendias

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Governor Declares Emergency over Wildfire Near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings