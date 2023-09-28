x

September 28, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Society

Greece, Saudi Arabia Joint Company Wants to Link Up Power Grids 

September 28, 2023
By The National Herald
(Photo by EUROKINISSI/GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS)

ATHENS – Tightening their relationship, Greece and Saudi Arabia struck a deal to establish a joint company that will explore linking their power grids in a plan that would carry cheaper green energy to the rest of Europe.

Greece’s Energy Ministry said the country’s Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) Saudi Arabia’s National Grid will set up a company, Saudi Greek Interconnection, reported Reuters.

https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/greece-saudi-arabia-look-linking-their-power-grids-2023-09-27/

That will be charged with looking into the commercial viability of the power interconnection, the ministry said in a statement, not adding why that wasn’t done before making the agreement.

Officials from the countries discussed the idea in 2022 when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made Greece his first stop after being accused of ordering the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

IPTO and National Grid will each hold a 50 percent stake, the Greek ministry said, although it wasn’t said when the connection would be made or how it would be transferred to other countries in Europe.

About 40 percent of power is produced by renewables in Greece, which is looking to build an undersea cable linking its grid to Egypt in boosting its role in supplying cheap energy from renewables.

But Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis earlier said his New Democracy government had no choice to also for now go back to using coal-fired plants to produce electricity in the country after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Greece has also agreed with Cyprus and Israel to build the world’s longest and deepest underwater power cable to link their grids at a cost of about $900 million, although Turkey is tightening ties with Israel now too.

RELATED

Politics
Former US Sec’y of State Pompeo Delivers Keynote Address at SNF Investment Event

ATHENS - Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a keynote speech at the 1st American Mediterranean Investment Forum organized by the Joseph Sassoon Group at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation in the Athens area.

Politics
Kasselakis Charges Government “Coup” Takeover Try of Privacy Agency
Society
Storm, Flood Turn Greek City into Lake, 8 Rural Villages Evacuated

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.