x

January 4, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 40ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Politics

Greece Same-Sex Marriage Bill Will Allow Gay Couples Parental Rights

January 4, 2024
By The National Herald
Journalist Dimitris Tsiodras. File photo by Dimitris Papamitsos.
Dimitris Tsiodras. (File photo by Dimitris Papamitsos)

ATHENS – There’s no timetable for bringing it to Parliament, but a same-sex marriage proposal will include the right of gay couples to adopt children, opposed by the Greek Orthodox Church and many members of the ruling New Democracy.

“Marriage and adoption go together, because obviously when you talk about marriage you also talk about childbearing. There is discrimination against children, which must be removed,” Dimitris Tsiodras, head of the Greek prime minister’s press office, told television channel ANT1.

“The bill will be tabled, because it solves problems. The Prime Minister has said that it will  be tabled and it will in the order he considers appropriate,” he said, after it was earlier said it could take four years.

He also said that that the bill “is not a matter for the Church, it’s a matter for the executive and legislative,” commenting on objections from clerical leaders, especially around parental rights for children.

Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis said shortly after his reelection in 2023 that he plans to legalize same-sex marriage during his second term and with control of Parliament could make it happen but there is sharp division in the party.

Minister of State Makis Voridis said he would resign if Mitsotakis were to require lawmakers to vote the party line instead of their conscience and former prime minister Antonis Samaras earlier said he would also vote against it.”

Opinion polls suggest Greeks are evenly divided on the issue of same-sex marriage, but opposed to extending full parental rights to gay couples.

Greece legalized same-sex civil partnerships in 2015 when SYRIZA was in power but the leftists stopped short of same-sex marriages, an issue which has resurfaced with the Leftists current leader, Stefanos Kasselakis, having to go to the United States to marry his partner, American nurse Tyler McBeth.

RELATED

Politics
New Democracy MP Says 1923 Treaty Setting Borders with Turkey Outdated

ATHENS - New Democracy lawmaker Angelos Syrigos has drawn backfire for saying the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that set borders with Turkey is “outdated,” a position that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken.

Society
Baby Formula Prices Drive Greece to Probe Firms Food Profiteering
Politics
Greece’s Rival Parties Take Shots at Mitsotakis Cabinet Rejiggering 

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

How Native Families Make Salt at One of Hawaii’s Last Remaining Salt Patches

HANAPEPE, Hawaii (AP) — The process of making salt from sea water is a lengthy and laborious one that requires patience, perseverance and stoicism.

BRISBANE, Australia — His arms raised triumphantly, unable to conceal a winner's grin, Rafael Nadal took time to savor a victory that was 12 months and a lot of rehab in the making.

As a child of Greek immigrants who legally made the United States their home, I have, as many of our readers do, a unique perspective on the current immigration debate.

ATHENS - After finding that baby formula prices in Greece are 30-213 percent more than in other European countries, the government said it’s stepping up its inspections of prices in the food sector to prevent gouging.

ATHENS - There’s no timetable for bringing it to Parliament, but a same-sex marriage proposal will include the right of gay couples to adopt children, opposed by the Greek Orthodox Church and many members of the ruling New Democracy.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.