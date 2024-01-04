Greece Same-Sex Marriage Bill Will Allow Gay Couples Parental Rights

Politics

ATHENS – There’s no timetable for bringing it to Parliament, but a same-sex marriage proposal will include the right of gay couples to adopt children, opposed by the Greek Orthodox Church and many members of the ruling New Democracy.

“Marriage and adoption go together, because obviously when you talk about marriage you also talk about childbearing. There is discrimination against children, which must be removed,” Dimitris Tsiodras, head of the Greek prime minister’s press office, told television channel ANT1.

“The bill will be tabled, because it solves problems. The Prime Minister has said that it will be tabled and it will in the order he considers appropriate,” he said, after it was earlier said it could take four years.

He also said that that the bill “is not a matter for the Church, it’s a matter for the executive and legislative,” commenting on objections from clerical leaders, especially around parental rights for children.

Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis said shortly after his reelection in 2023 that he plans to legalize same-sex marriage during his second term and with control of Parliament could make it happen but there is sharp division in the party.

Minister of State Makis Voridis said he would resign if Mitsotakis were to require lawmakers to vote the party line instead of their conscience and former prime minister Antonis Samaras earlier said he would also vote against it.”

Opinion polls suggest Greeks are evenly divided on the issue of same-sex marriage, but opposed to extending full parental rights to gay couples.

Greece legalized same-sex civil partnerships in 2015 when SYRIZA was in power but the leftists stopped short of same-sex marriages, an issue which has resurfaced with the Leftists current leader, Stefanos Kasselakis, having to go to the United States to marry his partner, American nurse Tyler McBeth.