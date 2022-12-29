x

December 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 32ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Politics

Greece Said Holding Back Sending Russian Missile Defenses to Ukraine

December 29, 2022
By The National Herald
S-300 missiles on Crete. (Photo by Eurokinissi, FILE)
S-300 missiles on Crete. (Photo by Eurokinissi, FILE)

ATHENS – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Greece knows it shouldn’t transfer Russian-made S-300 missile defense systems to help Ukraine beat back the ongoing invasion with Western help.

Greece was said to be mulling the idea of sending the surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine in exchange for the United States supplying Greece with America’s Patriot defense systems.

Greece had obtained the S-300’s from Cyprus in a compromise agreement said earlier to have satisfied Russian concerns but that came with an obligation they couldn’t be sent to another country, which Lavrov said Greece has acknowledged, reported Eurasian Times.

Russia had its Ambassador meet Greek officials to remind them and Lavrov told Russian’s TV station Channel One that, “They (Greek authorities) said they were mindful of that,” requirement.

Russia’s Foreign Minister spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said the shipment of the S-300 systems to Ukraine would be “a gross violation” of deals on military-technical cooperation and the supply of military goods.

At the time, she had warned that breaching contractual obligations would undoubtedly have consequences, including a deterioration in Greece’s defense capability in the field of air defense.

RELATED

Society
Greece Sold Paradise on Corfu – Then Came Activists, Rich Opponents

CORFU, Greece - Much of the verdant Ionian island Corfu, one of Greece's most popular destinations, has already been turned into a hodgepodge of developments making a few people very rich, and threatening to destroy the reasons why people go there.

Politics
SYRIZA Says New Democracy Misspending Recovery Fund Monies
Society
Elections Coming in 2023, Greek Pensioners Will Be Getting Raise

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Southwest Cancels More Flights, Draws Federal Investigation

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines scrubbed thousands of flights again Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that wrecked Christmas travel plans across the U.

ATHENS - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Greece knows it shouldn't transfer Russian-made S-300 missile defense systems to help Ukraine beat back the ongoing invasion with Western help.

CORFU, Greece - Much of the verdant Ionian island Corfu, one of Greece's most popular destinations, has already been turned into a hodgepodge of developments making a few people very rich, and threatening to destroy the reasons why people go there.

SYDNEY — Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys gave the United States a 2-0 lead over Czech Republic at the new United Cup mixed teams tournament on Thursday.

ATHENS – Greece's pre-election campaign, with polls coming sometime before July, 2023, is picking up steam with the major opposition SYRIZA charging the New Democracy government with irresponsible spending.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.