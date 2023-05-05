x

May 5, 2023

Greece Rips Reporters Dead Last EU Media Freedom Rankings Again

May 5, 2023
By The National Herald
The late Giorgos Karaivaz. (Photo: Christos Bonis/Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Greece’s ranking – ahead – by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) as having the worst media freedom record in the European Union brought an immediate broadside of complaint from the New Democracy government.

Greece finished last for a second year in a row, 2022 seeing it fall over a surveillance scandal, bugging the phones of some journalists, the use of Predator spyware – which the government denies being behind –  and passing a Fake News law that provides penalties, including jail, for reporters and media site.

The 2023 World Press Freedom Index put Greece 107th out of 180 countries worldwide, including some with authoritarian governments, an ignominious position for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who the previous year derided the standing as “crap” and defending media freedom in the country.

Greece is right behind Qatar and Thailand, and performing worse than countries such as Niger, Lesotho and Haiti, where a number of journalists have been killed, the press freedom organization’s ranking shows.

Pavol Szalai, RSF Head of EU/Balkans Desk, told EURACTIV that the gap between Greece and the rest of the EU has widened (23 places away from the second to the last EU country  – Malta, while in 2022, Greece was 17 places away – from Bulgaria).

With elections coming May 21, government spokesman excoriated RSF and the rankings as unreliable and noted that it put Greece behind some war-torn African countries and that according to RSF the press ‘suffers’ in European democracies that have deep-rooted respect for the freedom and independence of journalists, such as Greece … !!!”

The index came out just after the arrest of two brothers in connection with the April 2021 murder of investigative journalist Giorgos Karaivaz after media freedom groups said it appeared there was impunity in Greece for the killers.

Another problem in Greece for journalists and the media is the growing number of Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation (SLAPP) legal actions.

Those are typically brought by governments, businesses or the rich to bury journalists and the media under legal costs and silence them, even if what has been reported is accurate and not malicious or libelous.

