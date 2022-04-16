x

April 16, 2022

Greece Reports 8,017 New COVID Cases, 46 Deaths on Saturday

April 16, 2022
By Athens News Agency
eody mask
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinjs)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 8,017 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Saturday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,232,496 (daily change: +0.2 pct).

Of the daily total, reinfections are assessed at 133 in the last 24 hours, while their total since the pandemic began is assessed at 120,035 (3.6 pct of the total positive results).

There are also 46 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 28,537. Of these, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 322 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years and 93.5 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 173 (53.73 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 149 (46.27 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,564 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 246 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -6.11 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 282.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

