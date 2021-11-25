x

November 25, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Society

Greece Reports 6,565 New COVID-19 Cases on Thursday, 78 Deaths

November 25, 2021
By Athens News Agency
Virus Outbreak Greece
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 6,565 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 8 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 908,222 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 96 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,412 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 78 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 17,693. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 621 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 80.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 503 (81 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 118 (19 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,474 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 511 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +4.29 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 447.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis Says Greece’s High Prices Temporary – or Permanent

ATHENS - With the cost of everything from food to fuel oil, gasoline and electricity soaring almost out of reach for many households in Greece - during the COVID-19 pandemic - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tried to reassure it’s affected by “external factors and is temporary” - but maybe not.

Politics
Rwanda, Ghana, Gabon: Greece Looks for Closer Ties in Africa
Politics
Alexis Tsipras Meets Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

A distinguished journalist, close aid/friend to Senator P Sarbanes.

United States

BROOKLYN – An impressive fashion show with traditional costumes from different parts of Greece was presented on November 20 by the Greek School of Plato in Brooklyn.

United States

TENAFLY, NJ – A unique concert of classical music, under the artistic direction of conductor Dimitris Fousteris, in the presence of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, was held at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St.

General News

Church

Video

Greek PM Urges Women to “Find Courage” to Report Violence

ATHENS - In a message for International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Thursday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis noted that it was a symbolic opportunity to look directly at an age-old problem, to become aware that this violence happened behind closed doors and to "break them, together with the silence that surrounds it.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings