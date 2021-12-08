x

Greece Reports 5,899 New COVID Cases on Wednesday, 81 Deaths

December 8, 2021
By Athens News Agency
eody mask
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yirgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 5,899 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 7 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 984,301 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 96 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,536 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 81 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 18,901. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 709 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 79.3 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 576 (81.24 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 133 (18.76 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,579 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 449 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +10.86 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 427.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

