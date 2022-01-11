x

January 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

Society

Greece Reports 32,694 New COVID Cases on Tuesday, 80 Deaths

January 11, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Virus Outbreak Greece
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a man as others wait in a queue in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 32,694 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 63 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,568,215 infections (daily change: +2.1 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 624 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,952 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 80 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 21,559. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 640 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 80.5 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 537 (83.91 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 103 (16.09 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,844 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 497 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -7.28 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 576.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

