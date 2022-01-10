x

January 10, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 52ºF



Society

Greece Reports 27,766 New COVID Cases on Monday, 85 Deaths

January 10, 2022
By Athens News Agency
EODY logo
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 27,766 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 85 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,535,382 infections (daily change: +1.8 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 610 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,727 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 85 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 21,479. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 654 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 80.6 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 545 (83.33 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 109 (16.67 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,828 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 536 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -15.19 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 570.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

RELATED

Society
Greece EU’s Leader in Performing COVID-19 Pandemic Tests

ATHENS – While Greece is the only European Union state among 27 members not widely paying for molecular tests in most cases to check for COVID-19, the country is the bloc's leader in overall testing.

Economy
Eurostat: Greek Unemployment Rate at 13.4% of the Workforce in November
Politics
Oikonomou: In-Person Operation of Schools of Vital Importance

Top Stories

General News

DETROIT, MI – Charles “Chuck” Keros, the proprietor of the American Coney Island restaurant, who popularized the famed chili dog by expanding into the suburbs and shopping malls of Detroit, has died, Deadline Detroit reported on January 5.

Associations

NEW YORK – With the COVID pandemic surging in Greece, threatening family health, and being a drag on economic recovery, the vulnerability of children continues.

Church

BOSTON - His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston announces the appointment of Presbytera Maria Drossos as the Director of the Metropolitan’s Office effective January 3rd, 2022.

Church

Church

Video

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris (Video)

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week (Jan 1 – Jan 8) as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings