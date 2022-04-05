x

April 5, 2022

Greece Reports 18,988 New COVID Cases on Tuesday, 70 Deaths

April 5, 2022
By Athens News Agency
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Papadopoulos)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 18,988 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 3,114,591 infections (daily change: +0.6 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 75 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,479 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 70 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 27,816. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 358 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years and 91.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 211 (58.94 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 147 (41.06 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,487 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 363 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +4.31 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 426.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

TNH's Latest Report on the Heartbreaking Images from Kyiv, Ukraine

KYIV – The National Herald continues reporting from the front lines of the war, recording the heartbreaking scenes of the war in Irpin and Kyiv.

