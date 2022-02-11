x

February 11, 2022

Greece Reports 17,656 New COVID Cases, 92 Deaths

February 11, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Virus Outbreak Greece
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman as others wait in a queue in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 17,656 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 48 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,146,798 infections (daily change: +0.8 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 383 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,520 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 92 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 24,609. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 512 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 65 years and 84.6 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 389 (75.98 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 123 (24.02 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,131 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 395 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -19.88 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 429.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

