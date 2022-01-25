x

January 25, 2022

Greece Reports 17,409 New COVID Cases, 98 deaths

January 25, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Virus Outbreak Greece
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 17,409 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 55 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,830,263 infections (daily change: +1 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 401 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,750 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 98 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 22,852. Of these, 95.0 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 653 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 83.0 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 525 (80.4 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 128 (19.6 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,986 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 432 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -7.1 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 484.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

Biden Caught on Hot Mic Swearing at Fox News Reporter

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity.

