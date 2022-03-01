x

Greece Reports 17,176 New COVID Cases on Tuesday, 52 Deaths

March 1, 2022
By Athens News Agency
A medical staff of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a test for the coronavirus in central Athens, on Monday. Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
ATHENS – Greece confirmed 17,176 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 36 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,438,872 infections (daily change: +0.7% pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 285 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,007 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 52 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 25,914. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 408 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 67 years and 89.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 291 (71.32 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 117 (28.68 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,274 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 299 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +7.17 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 303.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

