x

February 12, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.14 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Society

Greece Reports 16,442 New COVID Cases, 66 Deaths

February 12, 2022
By Athens News Agency
EODY logo
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 16,442 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 64 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,163,240 infections (daily change: +0.8 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 390 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,658 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 66 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 24,679. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 507 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 84.4 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 386 (76.13 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 121 (23.87 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,138 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 358 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -9.37 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 411.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

RELATED

Society
Greek Police Arrest Couple for Heinous Murder of 7-Year-Old Boy

ATHENS - A 29-year-old Greek woman and her former 33-year-old Polish partner confessed on Saturday to the killing of the woman's 7-year-old boy in 2017, said the Hellenic Police.

Economy
Greece Will Keep Up Energy Subsidies for Households, Businesses
Economy
ENFIA: 5M Property Owners Will Soon See Substantial Reduction

Top Stories

Economy

ATHENS – With Greece set to pull back COVID-19 health restrictions more and turning its attention toward accelerating an economic recovery, foreign investor interest is turning keener, especially in technology-driven fields.

Society

CHANIA, Greece - Seven defendants facing a raft of charges in the deaths of at 30 residents at a nuring home on Crete – the owner, daughter, two doctors, three nurses and staff – are due to appear in court on Feb.

Society

THESSALONIKI - A 20-year-old man who fled to his native Albania after the murder of a Greek student in Thessaloniki by a gang of attackers, in what was said to be over soccer rivalries, appeared before a magistrate and was given time to prepare his defense.

Church

General News

Video

Man of God in 800 Theatres in U.S. Mar. 21 as One-Night Only Fathom Events Release

NEW YORK – Man of God, the highly anticipated award-winning box office hit based on the inspiring life of our beloved Orthodox saint, Saint Nektarios of Aegina, that won the hearts of the public in Greece, Russia, and Serbia, starring Hellenic Academy Award-winner Aris Servetalis, Russian superstar Alexander Petrov, and Golden Globe-winner Mickey Rourke, is finally coming to the big screen across the United States in 800 theatres nationwide on March 21 as one-night only Fathom Events release.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings