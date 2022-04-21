Greece Releases Russian Tanker Detained Under EU Sanctions

Politics

ATHENS – Without an explanation, Greece’s anti-money laundering agency ordered the Coast Guard to release a Russian oil tanker that had been briefly held under European Union sanctions for the invasion of Russia.

The vessel had been impounded off the island of Evia but the news agency Reuters reported the release although Greece earlier was said to have vetoed sanctions against Russian vessels.

The 115,500-deadweight tonnage Russian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, was seized near Karystos on the southern coast of Evia, Greek authorities had said.

The Russian Embassy complained but it wasn’t said if pressure had been brought for the release at the same time as Greece expelled a dozen Russian diplomats under the package of sanctions, expecting retaliation from Moscow.