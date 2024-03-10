Greece Releases Marina Satti’s Eurovision Entry Zari to Mixed Reviews (Video)

x

March 10, 2024

Greece Releases Marina Satti's Eurovision Entry Zari to Mixed Reviews

March 10, 2024
By The National Herald
ATHENS – It will be Live or Die for Greece’s entry in the 2024 kitschy Eurovision song contest in Malmo, Sweden, the pick being singer Marina Satti and the song Zari – die in English – the word for a single cube in a dice set, this time gambling on life’s ups and downs.

And the title is meant to mirror how so much of life is like rolling the dice, not knowing the odds or what will come up and if you will win or lose with so many invariables, including what’s in the human heart for love, wants, needs, aspirations and hopes.

It was called an uplifting fusion of traditional, modern, and ethnographic elements and prominently features her high-pitched voice and scenes shot at tourist spots in Athens and a ubiquitous tourist in a blue shirt and camera at a number of sites.

The song received mixed reviews on social media platforms although there was glowing praise from Wiwibloggs which said the song “is the perfect Greek banger we could have hoped for, perfectly blending traditional Greek rhythms and leaving us in total amazement of Marina’s voice and dance moves.”

Greece’s Marina Satti releases her Eurovision 2024 entry “Zari”

“Fans were really anticipating something wild that would make them want to party. The Greek star didn’t disappoint – the music video feels like a postcard from Greece, where Marina impresses us with some insanely hot outfits,” the site said.

The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals will be May 7 and 9 and the grand final on May 11, Satti’s appearance coming in the second semi-final. Zari was composed by Satti, OGΕ, Nick Kodonas, Kay Be, Jay Stolar, Gino The Ghost, and Jordan Palmer, with lyrics penned by VLOSPA, OGΕ, Satti, and Solmeister.

Choreographer Fokas Evangelinos serves as the creative director for Satti’s stage appearance, with choreography and movement direction by Mecnun Giasar and art direction by NMR. The music video was directed by Australian filmmaker Zac Wiesel.

Satti, 37, was born to a Greek mother and a Sudanese Arab father but was raised on the island of Crete. She started studying piano at a young age before studying classical singing in high school. She furthered her musical studies at the Nakas Conservatory in Athens and the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

