x

December 8, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Society

Greece Releases 20 Croatian Hooligans During Deadly Clash Probe

December 8, 2023
By The National Herald
Greece Soccer Fan Death
FILE - A man lays flowers, on the location where a 29-year-old Greek fan has died after overnight clashes between rival supporters in Nea Philadelphia suburb, in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greek authorities have released from detention 20 Croatians detained in a summer soccer hooligan brawl in Athens that left a Greek fan dead and brought tensions between the governments of the countries.

The Croatians were supporters of the GNK Dinamo Zagreb team that was in Athens for a game against AEK – they were supposedly barred from entering Greece but police allowed them in and lost them in traffic.

A chaotic Battle Royale broke out outside the Greek team’s stadium that resulted in a Greek fan, Michalis Katsouris, knifed to death and police were looking into the role of Panathinaikos soccer team fans allied with the Croatians.

Examining magistrates handling the investigation into the violent incidents outside AEK’s stadium approved the release of the 20 but another 85 are still in detention while the case drags on.

Instead of being held on remand, prosecuting authorities ordered those released to be banned from returning to Greece to attend any sports events and set a bail of 1,000 euros (($1074.76) for each suspect.

All the suspects recently testified before the examining magistrates handling the case, answering to the additional charge of taking part in clashes which they denied, some said they were in Athens only to watch the game.

RELATED

Politics
Another SYRIZA Stalwart Quits in Protest Over Kasselakis’ Leadership

ATHENS - A former deputy prime minister for Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA has joined the ranks of defectors leaving the party’s central committee in disaffection with new leader Stefanos Kasselakis.

Politics
Mitsotakis, Erdogan Talk About Sharing Nuclear Plants Energy Scheme
Politics
Mitsotakis Meets with Mayors and Local Governors in Thessaly

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Greek, Turkish Leaders Signal Markedly Improved Ties Between the Two NATO Allies (Video)

ATHENS — After several years of strained relations that raised tensions to alarming levels, longtime regional rivals Greece and Turkey made a significant step Thursday in mending ties during a visit to Athens by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

NEW YORK – Just in time for the holidays, Cerebral Palsy Greece/Open Door and Porta: Open Door-USA are staging a silent auction of vacation time in select houses throughout Greece for the 2024 travel season.

ΝΙΨΟΣΙΑ - Turkish-Cypriot hardline nationalist leader Ersin Tatar has one word of advice for European Union leaders who hope the island divided by unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions will ever come together again.

ATHENS - A former deputy prime minister for Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA has joined the ranks of defectors leaving the party’s central committee in disaffection with new leader Stefanos Kasselakis.

TIRANA - Defying Greece and the European Union, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said the prosecution of a detained ethnic Greek Mayor-elect of the seaside town of Himare will go on even though it’s blocking his country’s European Union hopes.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.