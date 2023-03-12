x

Greece Releases 16-Year-Old’s Eurovision Hope Entry: What They Say (Video)

March 12, 2023
ATHENS – Hoping to be the second-youngest winner ever in the kitschy Eurovision song contest that will be held in May in Liverpool, the official video of 16-year-old Greek-Danish singer Victor Verniocos’ song, What They Say, has been released.

In a combined selection process that included a panel instead of putting the three finalists to Greeks to vote on, the state broadcaster ERT finally put out the video that shows him largely sitting on a couch in the rain singing, although it’s hard to make out what he’s saying, in English.

He characterized the winning entry as a festive, atmospheric ballad, the first verse lyrics going:

Late August
Feet start to shake heart starts to ache
Can’t focus
Panic, I lay on the floor and I hate that I’m holdin on
My lung will break can’t stop to make
My mind up
Time starts to rain clouds not afraid
Of the pain they give in
Anxious to where I’m breathin
Can’t say that I am longin for
Another day to break my spirit
Insane and I can’t tell who’s winnin
Wish this was somethin I could just ignore

His full name is Victor Vernicos Jørgensen and he was born in Athens in 2006, just a few months after Eurovision 2006 was held in his hometown because Helena Paparizou had won the year before for My Number One.

He has been involved in music since he was 4-years-old, taken vocal and guitar lessons, and also attended music seminars, said the site Eurovision World which follows the songs from European and other countries allowed to take part.

He began uploading his own cover versions of songs to YouTube nearly three years ago. His most popular cover version has been viewed by approximately 13,000 people, the site said.

The youngest winner of the Eurovision contest was Belgium’s Sandra Kim, who won in 1986 at the age of 13. Greece began in the contest in 1974, taken part 42 times and finished in the Grand Final 16 of 18 times.

