Greece Releases 16-Year-Old’s Eurovision Hope Entry: What They Say (Video)

ATHENS – Hoping to be the second-youngest winner ever in the kitschy Eurovision song contest that will be held in May in Liverpool, the official video of 16-year-old Greek-Danish singer Victor Verniocos’ song, What They Say, has been released.

In a combined selection process that included a panel instead of putting the three finalists to Greeks to vote on, the state broadcaster ERT finally put out the video that shows him largely sitting on a couch in the rain singing, although it’s hard to make out what he’s saying, in English.

He characterized the winning entry as a festive, atmospheric ballad, the first verse lyrics going:

Late August

Feet start to shake heart starts to ache

Can’t focus

Panic, I lay on the floor and I hate that I’m holdin on

My lung will break can’t stop to make

My mind up

Time starts to rain clouds not afraid

Of the pain they give in

Anxious to where I’m breathin

Can’t say that I am longin for

Another day to break my spirit

Insane and I can’t tell who’s winnin

Wish this was somethin I could just ignore

His full name is Victor Vernicos Jørgensen and he was born in Athens in 2006, just a few months after Eurovision 2006 was held in his hometown because Helena Paparizou had won the year before for My Number One.

He has been involved in music since he was 4-years-old, taken vocal and guitar lessons, and also attended music seminars, said the site Eurovision World which follows the songs from European and other countries allowed to take part.

He began uploading his own cover versions of songs to YouTube nearly three years ago. His most popular cover version has been viewed by approximately 13,000 people, the site said.

The youngest winner of the Eurovision contest was Belgium’s Sandra Kim, who won in 1986 at the age of 13. Greece began in the contest in 1974, taken part 42 times and finished in the Grand Final 16 of 18 times.