Greece Rejects Turkey’s Arguments about Demilitarizing the Islands

ATHENS – Greece has sent a total of two letters to the United Nations Secretary General rejecting the entirety of Turkey’s arguments about the status of the Greek islands in the Aegean, government sources said on Tuesday.

The sources were commenting to earlier statements the same day by Turkish Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after he met his counterpart of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, in which he said that “the sovereignty of the Aegean islands will come into question if Greece does not stop violating international treaties,” as cited by the Anadolu news agency. Cavusoglu was referring to Turkey’s ongoing demand that Greece demilitarize the islands.

In the two letters to the UN Secretary General, Greece’s permanent representative at the UN refutes Turkey’s arguments as legally unsustainable, having clearly revisionist motives, and further fueling the instability Turkey creates with its actions, the sources said.