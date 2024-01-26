Greece Rejects EU Prosecutor’s Call to Charge Ex-Ministers Over Train Crash

Politics

FILE - Drone images of the deadly train accident at Tempi outside Larissa, collision between a freight and passenger train, Wednesday 1 March 2023. (MOTIONTEAM/VASSILIS VERVERIDIS)

ATHENS – A request by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office to Greece to prosecute two ex-ministers for culpability in a February 2023 train wreck that killed 57 people was rejected by Greece’s New Democracy government.

The incident caused massive protests and led to the resignation of then Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis, cited by EU Prosecutor Popi Papandreou, along with former transport minister Christos Spirtzis from the major rival SYRIZA.

Demonstrators blamed high-level mismanagement and corruption for the crash a freight train and passenger train and Karamanlis said he didn’t have time to implement electronic safety measures that weren’t working.

EPPO in January charged 23 suspects — including 18 public officials — for crimes linked to the execution of contracts on remote traffic control and signaling systems on the network, co-funded by the European Union.

In a report, POLITICO said it had seen a letter from Papandreou indicating “suspicions have arisen regarding alleged criminal offenses committed by former members of the Greek Government.”

https://www.politico.eu/article/greece-european-public-prosecutors-office-eppo-ministers-christos-spirtzis-konstantinos-karamanlis-rail-crash/

“These alleged criminal offenses regard breach of duty committed by the former Minister Christos Spirtzis and misappropriation committed by former Minister Konstantinos Karamanlis,” Papandreou wrote in the document.

“We ask for you to take your own actions,” she continued, although under Greek law only Parliament can investigate allegations of misconduct against former officials, the site saying the New Democracy government effectively buried it.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis initially blamed the incident on “tragic human error” but backpedaled after evidence emerged that safety measures had not been implemented for years, including on Karamanlis’ watch.

EPPO said the Greek constitutional quirk — that only parliament can pursue action against ministers — goes against EU law and has raised the impasse with the European Commission.

“It is up to the Commission to follow up the incompatibilities of the national law with the EU law,” European Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruța Kövesi said in an interview with POLITICO, when asked about the blockage in Greece.

“The Commission knows about the situation, it’s very public, but what they will do, I cannot comment,” she said, the Greek government in a position to block any investigation despite the outrage and death toll.

Mitsotakis was easily reelected in a June, 2023 election rout and has 158 Members of Parliament in the 300-member body, including majorities on committees with the power to block probes.’

Karamanlis resigned after the crash, saying he was stepping down “as a basic indication of respect for the memory of the people who died so unfairly.” He was reelected in his northern constituency in Serres with the ruling New Democracy party in June’s national elections but Spirtzis was not.

Papandreou said she was referring Karamanlis’ case over “the crime of misappropriation against the financial interests of the European Union and the Greek State, from which the damage caused exceeds a total of 120,000 euros ($130,495)” in relation to repairs and upgrades of rail signals and switches.

The EPPO case file on Spirtzis and Karamanlis was referred to the Greek Supreme Court, and from there to the Greek Parliament to decide whether it would set up a preliminary inquiry committee to investigate if the case should be brought before a special court.

The Greek Supreme Court sent the case files to Parliament Speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas on June 29, 2023, according to a document seen by POLITICO but it no investigative committee was set up to look at Karamanlis and Spirtzis.

Spirtzis told POLITICO he personally had supported parliament setting up a preliminary investigation as a way to reject the allegations against him and added he had requested to be treated just as any other Greek citizen.

He added there should be no statute of limitations because of the special regulation on ministers. “Unfortunately, New Democracy didn’t support my request,” he added.

¨While speaking to Parliament in late November, he said the investigation would prove his innocence and provide “a definitive answer to New Democracy’s attempt to spread political responsibility.”

Karamanlis didn’t reply to a request for comment and referred to a speech he made in November. “I immediately resigned and made my resignation public, on the way back and before I even arrived in Athens,” he said.

“This was dictated by my morals and principles. I took objective political responsibility not only for my own term, but also for the terms of all my predecessors. This is extremely rare in the political morals of our country.”

Greece’s government and the office of the parliamentary speaker did not respond to requests for comment. The Parliament eventually decided to set up a broader parliamentary inquiry to “investigate the crime at Tempi and all related aspects.”

It has essentially gone nowhere and opposition parties accused the government of a cover-up while the family of the train driver who lost his life in the crash sent a legal notice to the committee, accusing New Democracy’s representative in the committee of “attempting to shift blame onto the deceased driver by using medical documents, creating impressions of medical issues that supposedly rendered him unfit for work.”

“So where is the effort where we will reveal the truth?” asked Maria Karystianou, who lost her 20-year-old daughter in the crash, speaking at the inquiry on “When I found out how the railway worked, I wouldn’t even load vegetables on it.”

Protesting against the immunity awarded to Karamanlis as an MP, she accused his colleagues of having no “legal standing,” to take on a case that had robbed “the lives of so many young people.”