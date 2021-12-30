x

Greece Registers 35,580 New COVID Cases on Thursday, 72 Deaths

December 30, 2021
By Athens News Agency
EODY logo
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 35,580 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 32 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,170,293 infections (daily change: +3.1 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 217 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,410 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 72 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 20,708. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 636 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 80.5 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 540 (84.91 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 96 (15.09 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,751 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 421 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +1.94 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 346.

The median age of new infections is 37 years (range: 0.2 to 110 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

