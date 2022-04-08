x

April 8, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Society

Greece Registers 14,763 New COVID Cases on Friday, 51 Deaths

April 8, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΤΙΓΜΙΟΤΥΠΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΚΕΝΤΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΑΘΗΝΑΣ (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 14,763 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 3,152,477 infections (daily change: +0.5 pct). Among those infected in the last 24 hours, 265 were reinfections. The number of people who have been infected more than once with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic is estimated at 118,535, or 3.6 pct of the total since the pandemic began.

There are also 51 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic fatalities to 28,025. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 360 patients are currently on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years and 91.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 205 (56.94 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 155 (43.06 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,506 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 343 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -10.21 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 384.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

RELATED

Economy
Greek Inflation Rate Jumped to 8.9% in March

ATHENS - Greek inflation rate jumped to 8.

Politics
KKE on Zelenskyy’s Address in Greek Parliament
Economy
Food Prices Soar to Record Levels on Ukraine War Disruptions

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

AHI Hosted Online Congressional Salute to Greek Independence Day

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) on March 30 virtually hosted its annual Congressional Salute to Greek Independence Day to celebrate the spirit of 1821 and the common democratic ideals held by Greece and the United States.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings