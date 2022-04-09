Greece Registers 12,518 New COVID Cases on Saturday, 50 Deaths

Society

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 12,518 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) said on Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 3,164,995 infections (daily change: +0.4 pct). Among those infected in the last 24 hours, 232 were reinfections. The number of people who have been infected more than once with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic is estimated at 118,767, or 3.6 pct of the total since the pandemic began.

There are also 50 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic fatalities to 28,075. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 361 patients are currently on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years and 92.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 200 (55.4 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 161 (44.6 pct) are fully vaccinated.

In total, 4,509 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 340 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -0.87 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 369.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).