Greece: Registered Unemployment Down 0.52% in June

Economy

ATHENS – Registered unemployment totaled 921,647 in June, down 0.52% from May (921,647) and down 2.85% compared with June 2021, Public Employment Service (DYPA) said in a report on Wednesday.

More specifically, the number of registered unemployed seeking job was 914,706 in June, of which 515,202 (56,32%) were long-tern unemployed. Men accounted for 306,957 (33.56%) of registered unemployment and women 607,749 (66.44%).

The number of registered unemployed not seeking job was 6,941 in June, of which 2,582 were men and 4,359 women. The number of people receiving unemployment benefit amounted to 104,966 in June.