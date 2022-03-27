x

March 27, 2022

Greece Records 13,429 New COVID Cases, 52 Deaths on Sunday

March 27, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Virus Outbreak Greece
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman as others wait in a queue in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – There were 13,429 confirmed new cases of Covid-19 infection in Greece during the last 24 hours, of which 20 were detected in checks at the country’s borders, Greek authorities reported on Sunday. The number of deaths from Covid-19 in the last day were 52, while 342 patients with Covid were on ventilators, of which 65.2 pct were men.

This raises the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic in Greece to 2,930,321, of which 49.2 pct were men, while the number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country has risen to 27,268. The median age of those that died was above 70 years old, while 95.3 pct had either an underlying ailment.

The median age of patients on ventilators was 69 years old, while 90.9 pct had either an underlying ailment and/or were aged above 70 years old. Of the patients on ventilators, 209 (61.11 pct) were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 133 (38.89) were fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,431 patients have been discharged from ICUs.

Additionally, there were 345 admissions of new patients with Covid-19 to hospitals in the last 24 hours. The average over the previous seven days was 383 patients per day, while the median age of cases was 35 years old.

Among the confirmed cases of the last seven days, 164 new cases are considered linked to travel from abroad and 1,165 with other known cases.

