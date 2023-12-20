Greece Ready to Ship More Humanitarian Aid to Palestinians in Gaza

Politics

Palestinians unload wheat sacks from a humanitarian aid truck into a grocery store under guard by Hamas fighters in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (AP Photo)

ATHENS – With Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip in hunt of Hamas terrorists ongoing, Greece is standing by to send more additional aid to trapped Palestinians who don’t even have basic essentials, Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said.

That would be done through military means by sea, carrying pharmaceutical and medical supplies to the territory through the adjacent border with Egypt, he told the Bloomberg news agency in an interview.

He said that negotiations are underway for a maritime corridor, with Greece earlier saying it would send aid on ships but wanted guarantees of secure passage after earlier in November sending supplies by C-130 aircraft.

“We expect developments on this issue in the following days,” he said, adding hat Greece is talking with other countries, including France and Cyprus in an agreement to “provide humanitarian aid primarily with its commercial fleet.”

But he noted that “the sea corridor is an extremely difficult exercise because at the moment there is no safe port in the Gaza Strip for ships to dock,” with Israeli ships in control of the waters offshore.