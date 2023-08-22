x

August 22, 2023

Greece Ready to Help Repair Odessa Damage from Russian Invasion

August 22, 2023
By The National Herald
APTOPIX Ukraine Tensions
FILE- Demonstrators holding a huge Ukrainian flag march along the street in Odessa, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, after a meeting in Athens with President Volodymyr Zelensky, said Greece will take part in helping rebuild the Ukrainian city of Odessa that suffered extensive damage during Russia’s invasion.

Mitsotakis told journalists that, “Greece will be present in the titanic efforts to reconstruct and rebuild your country, using our extensive experience in the construction sector, through public-private partnerships, having strong capabilities in the field of digitalization, healthcare, protection of cultural monuments with a focus on Odessa, whose historic center was included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites with the support of Greece.”.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-polytics/3751298-greece-to-help-ukraine-rebuild-odesa-prime-minister.html

He added that Greece could participate in the restoration of damaged historical buildings, Greeks especially outraged over how Russian forces nearly destroyed the city of Mariupol which has many residents of Greek heritage.

“We condemn these war crimes committed on the territory of your country, which should be prosecuted by the International Court,” he said, although that’s not happening and Russian President Vladimir Putin remains unpunished.

After visiting Denmark, The Netherlands and Sweden, Zelensky stopped in Greece where Mitsotakis was hosting the leaders of most Balkan countries and where he said Greece would also help train F-16 fighter pilots.

