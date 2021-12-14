Greece Reacords 5,736 New CODID Cases on Tuesday, 130 Deaths

Society

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 is reflected on vehicle's window at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 5,736 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 7 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,012,659 infections. In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days,114 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,987 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 130 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 19,475. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 700 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 80.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 568 (81.14 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 132 (18.86 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 3,625 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 325 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -2.4 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 382.

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).