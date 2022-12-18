x

December 18, 2022

Greece Rated 18th Best World Wine Destination, Top 10 in Europe

December 18, 2022
By The National Herald
A selection of Greek wines from Santorini with a view. (Photo by Marcelo Costa via Wikimedia Commons)
File - A selection of Greek wines from Santorini with a view. (Photo by Marcelo Costa via Wikimedia Commons)

Despite not aggressively marketing wine – in a country where it’s been produced since ancient times – Greek still was named the 18th best wine destinations for tourists and in the top 10 in Europe.

Still, for all the accolades, Greece was behind the likes of China – which somehow was ranked 6th – Canada, South Africa, Georgia, Austria and New Zealand in the survey by Australian site Compare the Market.

Launched in 2006, Compare the Market has become one of the most popular price comparison websites in the UK and Australia also operating as an insurance intermediary, said GTP Headlines in its report.

Its survey and final ranking combined data from Statista’s Wine Consumption list as well information gathered from the International Organization of Vine and Wine and Wine-Searcher search engine.

Greece ranked 18th overall on the Best World Wine Destinations list with its 220 grape varieties placing it in the 13th place and its Wine Production in the 15th spot, still far underrated other major media said in praising Greece wines.

France, Italy and the United States topped the world list with Australia and Spain rounding up the top 5.

“Touring vineyards and enjoying a glass of wine is just one great way to explore a country’s culture,” said Adrian Taylor, General Manager of General Insurance at comparethemarket.com.au.
Other well-known wine producers that placed highly on the list included Argentina in 9th place, Chile in 11th, South Africa in 14th, and Georgia in 15th.

“Alongside the dominant countries such as France, Italy, and the USA, this index has shown that there are several emerging countries that have burst onto the wine-making scene,” Taylor added.

A prime example is the case of Canada which got the 13th position in the list.

According to Wine – Searcher, a web search engine for alcoholic beverages, archaeological evidence suggests that wine has been made in some parts of Greece for more than 4,000 years with Naoussa, Nemea, Mantinia, Samos and the island of Santorini being the country’s most popular current wine production regions, the report also noted.

