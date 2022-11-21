x

November 21, 2022

Greece Ranks Second in Attractiveness of Investments in RES

November 21, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE - Wind turbines produce power during sundown. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

ATHENS – “Greece is in second place worldwide in the index of attractiveness of investments in Renewable Energy Sources, in proportion to its GDP,” government spokesman, Yiannis Economou, said on Monday in a post on Twitter.

“With a plan, strong political will and a stable economic environment, Greece is turning into a global investment pole,” Economou pointed out in his post.

