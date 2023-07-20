x

July 20, 2023

Greece Ranked EU’s Worst Country for Media Freedom 2nd Year in Row

July 20, 2023
By The National Herald
FILE - A man looking at newspapers in Athens puffs away. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)
ATHENS – Voters showed in re-electing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that they didn’t care about a surveillance scandal and bugging of phones, nor Greece having the European Union’s worst media freedom record – now for a second year in a row.

That was in the ranking of the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders that he had dismissed as insignificant, the group again giving Greece the dubious honor which placed 107th in the world.

That was right behind Qatar and Thailand, and performing worse than countries such as Niger, Lesotho and Haiti, said POLITICO in a report on the findings, the New Democracy government in its first term approving a fake news law that provides penalties for reporters and publishers, including jail.

Despite the ignominy, Greece improved one place compared with 2022 and yet its overall score fell to 55.2 from 55.5 out of 100, far behind the countries with the best record for media freedom: Norway, Ireland, Denmark and Sweden.

Greece also suffered from the National Intelligence Service EYP bugging the phones of journalists, at least one of whom said the government put Predator spyware on his phone, which the government denied.

RSF in 2022 said that was the “biggest press freedom violation in the European Union in 2022″ and also cited government interference in media, abusive lawsuits and insufficient legal protections.

A European Parliament committee also came to Greece where it was shunned by the government and later issued an excoriating report that Mitsotakis ignored, and even the arrests of two unnamed suspects in the 2021 shooting death of investigative journalist Giorgos Karaivaz didn’t elevate Greece’s standing.

