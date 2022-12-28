x

December 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 30ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Economy

Greece Raises Golden Visa Threshold to 500,000 Euros for Investors

December 28, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari, file)

ATHENS – Rich foreigners who want to quickly acquire a residency permit and valuable passport from Greece – a member of the European Union – will have to pony up at least 500,000 euros ($532,702), double the previous requirement.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitotakis said that was done to prevent investors from scooping up multiple properties under the initial 250,000 euro ($266,351) standard the government found to be too low.

That had seen investors driving Greeks out of their own neighborhoods as it led to rents being raised and properties being put on short-term platforms bringing in a revolving door of tourists and changing an area’s character.

Media reports said that the new level will apply to most of the country, particularly the cities and mostly populated and popular areas, but remain at 250,000 euros for others to attract investors there.

The new changes will be applied to the North part of Greece, as well as the Central and South Sector of Athens in the Attica Region, the islands of Mykonos and Santorini, and also Thessaloniki.

Nationals from third countries who hold a permanent residence permit for investors are eligible to renew it for an equal time period if they still have ownership of the property, and the period of their absence from the country makes no problems, said the site SchengenVisaInfo.com

Nationals from third countries who hold property in Greece are allowed to lease it and are eligible to complete contracts that are in progress in the territories where the new changes will be applied until Dec. 31, 2023.

Greece’s Golden Visa is among the most sought-after in the EU, particularly by Chinese and Russians although the schemes in the bloc have been criticized for being open to money laundering and criminal activity.

It favors rich foreigners over Greeks of the Diaspora who have to wait two years or more to get residency permits or passports despite ties to the homeland that foreigners don’t have.

RELATED

Society
Weapons Checks in Greek Town Turn up Grenades, Machine Guns

THESSALONIKI — A series of pre-Christmas weapons inspections in a small town in northern Greece has turned up hand grenades, assault rifles and decades-old unexploded ordnance, police said Tuesday.

Society
4.9 Richter Quake Rattles Evia Island in Greece; Felt in Athens
Economy
The Economist Names Recovering Greece Best 2022 Performer

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Southwest Cancels More Flights, Draws Federal Investigation

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines scrubbed thousands of flights again Tuesday in the aftermath of the massive winter storm that wrecked Christmas travel plans across the U.

THESSALONIKI — A series of pre-Christmas weapons inspections in a small town in northern Greece has turned up hand grenades, assault rifles and decades-old unexploded ordnance, police said Tuesday.

ATHENS - On behalf of the Hellenic Unified Seismological Network, the Athens National Observatory's Geodynamic Institute announced that on Wednesday at 14:24, the seismological network recorded a light earthquake measuring 4.

ATHENS - What a difference a decade makes.

ANKARA - NATO has done nothing to stop Turkey from continuing to send fighter jets into Greek airspace but now Turkey wants the defense alliance to intervene over alleged Greek provocations, without offering proof.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.