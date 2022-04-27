Greece Raises €1.5 Bln with Reissue of Seven-Year Bond

Economy

FILE - A man walks outside the headquarters of the Bank of Greece, in central Athens, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – The Greek state raised 1.5 billion euros from the market with the reissue of a seven-year bond that concluded on Wednesday. The sale attracted offers worth 4.8 billion euros, with the initial guidance driven downward to mid swaps +110 bps from mid swaps +115 bps at the opening of the book-building process, for an interest rate in the region 2.51 pct from 2.57 pct.

The issue matures in April 2027 and was issued with a coupon of 2 pct and a yield of 2.103 pct.

“Bond issue a vote of confidence by international markets”

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras on Wednesday welcomed the successful return of the country to capital markets and said this was another strong vote of confidence for the Greek economy.

“Our country, even in this liquid international environment, manages to move steadfastly as a classic issuer-member of the Eurozone, safeguarding its steady presence in international markets,” Staikouras said, adding that although the latest issue showed an increase in borrowing cost, due to the international conditions, it remained lower compared with 2019 levels.

The Greek FinMin noted that the government has already covered a significant part of its bond issuance programme for 2022, preserving the country’s cash reverses at safe levels and ensuring the necessary funds to continue supporting households and enterprises hit by higher energy costs.