May 7, 2024

Economy

Greece Puts Tax Burden on Families With Children, Above EU Average

May 7, 2024
By The National Herald
supermarket greece
(POOL/Yiannis Liakos/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Greece’s pledge to help families struggling with high prices, especially at supermarkets, has fallen far short of their needs, their troubles compounded by being hit with onerous tax rates as well.

The government imposes a higher income tax on all types of households than most countries in the world and the average of the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD,) Greek rates some 10 percent higher.

Greece taxes incomes up to only 20,000 euros ($23,710) at 22 percent and reaches 45 percent at 40,000 euros ($43,144) – half that for corporations and businesses who get big breaks while the low-and-middle income bear the burden of paying.

The New Democracy government now in its second term has offered bonuses to families who have children in a bid to reverse a serious population decline but the amounts are far smaller than what they need, the incentives largely not working.

In response, the government is said to be reviewing plans for income tax relief for families with children to help them deal with the cost and spur population growth although shipping oligarchs remain essentially tax-free and pay little or nothing.

Greece’s economy is growing again in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic waning and the government raising the minimum wage and salaries for the first time since the 2010 beginning of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($351.36 billion.)

That’s under a national demographics plan, families seeing relatively little from the growing economy and tax incentives being given to international companies in a bid to lure more foreign investors.

But with the government saying there’s little wiggle room left in the budget, after giving huge subsidies for electric rates that soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spooked energy markets, what’s given to families could be taken away from others.

Findings from the annual OECD survey on taxing salaries showed how Greek families are especially targeted to pay high taxes, salaried workers having no choice and unable – like the rich – to hide their income in secret foreign bank accounts, especially Switzerland.

That showed, for example, that a family with net income of 900 euros ($970.75) monthly – rents can eat up 33-50 percent of that unless they have a home passed down to them – is taxed at 34.5 percent, still high.

The average in the OECD region of 38 countries is 31.5 percent although if a Greek worker with two children has the same income ratio there will be fewer deductions, amounting to 28.5 percent, but among OECD states the average rate of deduction is just 16.5 percent.

But the gap between Greece and the OECD average rate widens to 12 percent and the Greek family would be fifth in rankings of member states with the highest burden on households with children, far from the rest of Southern Europe.

ATHENS - Greece's pledge to help families struggling with high prices, especially at supermarkets, has fallen far short of their needs, their troubles compounded by being hit with onerous tax rates as well.

