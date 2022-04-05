x

April 5, 2022

Greece: Public Transport Changes Due to General Strike on April 6

April 5, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Commuters wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 use the escalator at Syntagma station, the busiest metro station, in central Athens, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Commuters wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 use the escalator at Syntagma station, the busiest metro station, in central Athens, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – A 24-hour nationwide general strike called on Wednesday will affect both the private and public sectors, as well as transportation.

In particular, transportation will operate as follows:

There will be no Athens metro, tram, electric railway (ISAP) and suburban railway (proastiakos) services. There will also be no trolley buses on the day, while regular buses will hold two 3-hour work stoppages, one at shift’s start (to 09:00) and another at the end (from 21:00).

Urban trains (proastiakos) from Athens or Piraeus to the Athens International Airport and the Athens-Thessaloniki intercity line will run on a very reduced schedule, as announced by Greece’s national railway operator TrainOSE.

Other lines affected are:

– Piraeus-Kiato-Piraeus

– Athens-Chalkida-Athens

– Thessaloniki-Larissa-Thessaloniki

