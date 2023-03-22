Greece Proffers Plan for EU’s Electricity Grid to Get Greener

Society

ATHENS – Greece’s rush to wean off Russian energy supplies in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine and move to sustainable and alternative sources has led to recommending the European Union adopt green energy measures.

The New Democracy government said it would put that forward as a way to change the EU’s electricity grids and boost so-called north-south corridors so that areas with high levels of wind power generation are better connected with those that produce solar electricity, said the Bloomberg financial news agency.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis would submit the proposal to EU leaders, a source not named told the site as the bloc as a whole wants to get away from Russian sources amid fears they could be used as a political blackmail weapon.

“It is imperative to redouble our efforts to expand and strengthen Europe’s electricity grid,” according to the document seen by Bloomberg. “Investment in grids is below what is needed for a net-zero energy system,” it added.

The Greek non-paper also calls for better connections in the Western Balkans, where solar and wind generation still lags behind coal, along with a faster permitting process and a European Grid Facility to fund the rollout of network improvements, the news site said.

The EU wants to attain climate neutrality by the middle of the century, including a massive rollout of renewables this decade but there are worries that grids aren’t well enough equipped to withstand a transition to more intermittent sources of power such as solar and wind, the report said.

About 600 gigawatts of wind and solar projects are held up awaiting connection to the grid in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France and Germany, about 85 percent of 2030 targets but the cost could be prohibitive.

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive branch, put forward plans to scale up domestic production of eight “strategic net-zero technologies,” including those to boost the power grid.