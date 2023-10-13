Greece Plans Clearing Woods to Stave Off Fires, Produce Electricity

Society

ATHENS – A major source of Greece’s endless summer wildfires – the biomass of uncleared brush and debris in forests and woodlands – could be burned to generate electricity and remove the kindling that spreads the blazes.

The Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy is currently considering a new approach to save the country’s forests after this year’s devastating fires burned around 1 percent of the country, noted Balkan Green Energy News.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis initially blamed climate change that, along with record heat, further sparked the intensity of the fires but the major problem was that municipalities didn’t remove the biomass.

The uncleared jumbles of twigs, dried out branches, and dead bushes were fuel for the fast-spreading fires, especially in areas where people had moved to cities, leaving fewer to remove the debris, and fewer animals to do it.

Environment and Energy Minister Thodoros Skylakakis said one idea is to provide carbon credits to companies to push them to remove extra biomass from the forests and burn it to generate electricity, coal the primary source.

Skylakakis noted that in Greece that some 4.4 million hectares (10.87 million acres) are unmanaged. “We are going to subsidize the removal of biomass, thus changing the forest economy. We will provide carbon credits under a totally new way of forest management. This is an enormous opportunity for markets such as biomass,” he stated, the news site said.

The Center of Planning and Economic Research (CPER) likes the approach and said in a report that it “can become a significant investing opportunity locally, providing new jobs. An interesting approach is to create energy communities where producers, lumberjacks and other professionals may participate.”