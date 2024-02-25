x

February 25, 2024

Greece Plans Artificial Intelligence Platform Against Fake News Spread

February 25, 2024
By The National Herald
File - The OpenAI logo appears on a mobile phone in front of a screen showing part of the company website in this photo taken on Nov. 21, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

ATHENS – Greece’s ministries of Foreign Affairs and Digital Governance said it will create a digital platform using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to identify and rebut fake news spreading lies about the country.

That’s being bolstered by developments in AI that go beyond recognizing suspect keywords but being able to review entire meanings so that information online can be checked for accuracy and then refuted.

The government also plans to upgrade the studies at the Hellenic Diplomatic Academy, with the inclusion of technology content and presentations about the use of social media and tools that target audiences.

The New Democracy government earlier had pushed through Parliament a measure about fake news that provided penalties for journalists and publishers in what critics said was an attempt to stifle bad news that was accurate.

AI has created a dilemma for governments as it can be used to generate false ideas and ideologies and contort announcements from authorities.

At the U.S.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald's Educator of the Year.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.

