Greece Plans 2-Month Fan Ban at Soccer Champions Games Over Violence

Super League matches will be held without the presence of fans for the next two months, government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis announced during a press briefing on Monday, December 11, 2023. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – After a Greek police officer was seriously wounded in clashes between riot officers and soccer fans, the New Democracy government asked for Super League championship matches to be held with spectators for two months.

That was announced by government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis after a meeting at Maximos Mansion following more conflict outside the Melina Mercouri stadium in which fans spilled outside to attack police before going back in.

The officer was hit with a flare that aren’t stopped from being taken into soccer games where they are commonly used and sometimes fired onto the field but in this case the officer was hit in the leg and severely injured.

The ban will apply to home games of the B-teams in Super League 2 affiliated with the corresponding clubs in Super League 1 and Marinakis said it could be extended to home matches of Greek clubs in European competitions.

He added that the Europa League match between Olympiacos and Bate Borisov from Belarus on Dec. 14 at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium will take place behind closed doors as well.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis referred to the incident that saw police detain 424 people briefly and that two other officers were also injured, the most serious in intensive care. It happened at a game between the ancient rivals of Panathinaikos and Olympiakos where violence frequently occurs.

“I want to express my anger at this incident, and to reassure you that as difficult as the so-called sports fan violence is to fight, we will continue the effort and the struggle to win this battle, regardless of how high up those who incite it or at the very least tolerate it may be,” he said.

He added that, “We owe this to the policeman fighting for his life but also to Alkis, Michalis, and all victims of sports violence,” and asked the public to pray for the young policeman in hospital.

Earlier, Greek referees and match officials said they would not officiate any Super League matches in protest at what they say are dangerous working conditions that haven’t been stopped.

Greek football has been marred by crowd trouble as well allegations of corruption and match-fixing that have fanned discontent and have seen attendances dwindle, said Reuters.

Referees in Greece are often the target of violent attacks by fans and some have also had their homes and vehicles torched. In October, Athens referee Andreas Gamaris had his shop firebombed.

Another referee, Tasos Papapetrou, allegedly received death threats having officiated a Super League game days earlier, the news report said, with even owners accused of colluding to fix matches but no major prosecutions.

“Greek and foreign referees… have been a permanent target, a punching bag and a scapegoat in shifting responsibilities,” Super League referees said in a letter to the central refereeing committee and the Greek Football Association.

“Announcements that go unpunished, bullying, threats, verbal and physical attacks… are just some of the issues that have made football toxic,” with the violence repeatedly met with vows to stop it before backing off.

Club presidents also regularly comment on specific referees, even prior to matches, and in previous seasons the Super League has brought in foreign referees to allow top division matches to continue, the news agency said.

The Greek referees and assistants said they would not officiate matches “until conditions are appropriate for our safety,” but it wasn’t said if that was satisfied and happened before the recent attack.

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis proposed “four essential measures” to prevent violence in stadiums, in a social media post “so that parents can go to games with their children safely and people in sports grounds can work without fear.”

He told the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA those include working surveillance cameras in stadiums to identify perpetrators, requiring ticket holders to show identification, numberings of seats on tickets and an annual security certificate and an operations check before each match.

“Other countries have succeeded. We can too,” he concluded.