September 26, 2022

Economy

Greece, Other Nations Send Letter to EU over Capping Gas Prices

September 26, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Germany Russia Gas
FILE- Morning light lights the landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BRUSSELS – Greece, along with Italy, Belgium and Poland, has sent a letter to the European Commission ahead of a meeting by EU energy ministers on Friday, regarding a proposed cap on natural gas prices.

According to points on a draft seen by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, it notes that the cap can be designed in such a way as to ensure security of supply and free flow in Europe, while at the same time meeting the common goal of reducing demand for natural gas. So far, 11 countries are in favour.

In addition to the four EU member-states that sent the letter (which were in favour of coordination and adopting a common line), support has been expressed by Romania, Malta and others, though with certain modifications. Discussion on the proposals are still ongoing and there may be changes.

(ANA/ E. Zarkadoula)

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

