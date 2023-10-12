x

October 12, 2023

Greece On Lookout for Hidden Terrorists Among Palestinian Refugees

October 12, 2023
By The National Herald
Israel Palestinians
Palestinians search for bodies and survivors in the rubble of a residential building leveled in an Israeli airstrike, Al Shati Refugee Camp Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

ATHENS – Girding for refugees fleeing the Gaza Strip as Hamas’ war with Israel escalates, Greece’s Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) will try to ensure that no hidden terrorists enter the country.

Already trying to keep out refugees and migrants from other countries, Greece is said anxious that the war will see Palestinians wanting to come, no word from the government on whether they would be allowed.

Greece has barred all refugees and migrants except from Ukraine during that country’s invasion by Russia, although they keep coming, largely from Turkey where they went fleeing war, strife and economic hardship in their homelands, primarily Syria and Afghanistan.

Greek media reports said that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis would oversee a meeting of KYSEA to discuss the crisis in the Middle East and its ramifications for the country.

He has openly supported Israel, raising fears of a backlash against Greece and making it more vulnerable to terrorists as well, the war’s effects spilling over in a wider geopolitical context.

Greek media, said the news site EURACTIV, reported that KYSEA and Mitsotakis will discuss the possible risks of Greece’s open support to Israel, the risk of new immigration flows, and protecting the border further.

“Borders cannot be violated, terrorist activity cannot go unanswered because in such cases, equal distances objectively favor aggression and authoritarianism,” Mitsotakis said earlier.

News website iEidiseis quoted unnamed government sources saying that Greece and Cyprus will be pressured by new waves of refugees from Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon, where the terror group Hezbollah operates.

The United Nations said more than 338,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip because of heavy Israeli bombardments amid reports of an impending invasion by Israeli troops.

Greece’s National Intelligence Service EYP were said to be monitoring people living in Greece who might have connections with Hamas and the report said it’s also looking at encrypted messages.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

