Greece On Guard Over Hamas-Israel War, Border Protections Up

Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

ATHENS – The terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel that killed hundreds of civilians and brought retaliation in the Gaza Strip has Greece anxious that Palestinian refugees will be coming and worries about a blowback for supporting Israel.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who said Greece stands with Israel, led a meeting of the National Security Governmental Council (KYSEA) which said, all aspects of the crisis in the region were discussed.

It added: “With an emphasis on security, internal and external. The Greek authorities are always on alert. The policy of guarding the land and sea borders continues with undiminished intensity.”

It was decided to beef up border patrols at sea and near the Evros River near the land border with Turkey, with worries that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would unleash Palestinian refugees on Greece if they go to Turkey.

The war could be a test on Greece-Turkish relations that had improved so much there’s an essential detente in tensions and as high-level talks were set for Greece’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki in December.

KYSEA said Greece would be on alert for possible terrorist attacks, especially at Jewish sites like schools, cemeteries, businesses.

In March, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country’s intelligence agency Mossad – which failed to detect the Hamas attack – helped Greece prevent a terrorist attack planned against a Jewish eatery in Athens.

Greece’s National Intelligence Service (EYP) will step up monitoring of refugee centers to thwart hidden terrorists in the groups, Greece also already holding some 3,000 Palestinians, said to have celebrated the attacks.