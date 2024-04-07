x

April 8, 2024

Greece Offers Tax Cheats 50% Penalties Discounts, 10-Year Payment Plans

April 7, 2024
By The National Herald
Image by rawpixel.com on Freepik

ATHENS – Trying again to reduce evasion with tax rates up to 45 percent making it difficult – or impossible in some cases – to pay obligations to the state, Greece’s New Democracy will cut in half how much must be paid, only for fines and surcharges.

That’s aimed at providing an incentive although the full amount for the debt must be covered, which could keep debtors owing huge amounts away from the scheme unless amnesty is brought.

Many of Greece’s rich evade taxes by putting their wealth into secret foreign bank accounts while even professionals such as doctors and lawyers declare incomes under 10,000 euros ($10,839) annually to escape rates among the European Union’s highest.

A draft law to cut the penalties will be submitted to the Parliament controlled by the ruling New Democracy which can pass any legislation it wants and ignore rivals who don’t have enough votes to stop it.

There will also be a time limit imposed on tax audits, and an extra chance for debtors who have dropped out of their debt arrangements and an out-of-court tax dispute resolution to speed the process, with cases in Greece taking up to 10 years or more to resolve.

Under the legislation, surcharges and fines owed will be reduced if the taxpayer accepts their main debt through an automated process, depending on the stage at which the result of the audit will be accepted.

Tax cases will be archived if an audit order is issued but not done within two years and a maximum time limit is set for carrying out the controls with the purpose to prevent companies being under the microscope indefinitely.

Changes are also due to deal with former payment arrangements set up during the COVID pandemic and energy crisis brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to allow up to 10 years to settle debts, some 232,000 cases totaling 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) still out.

