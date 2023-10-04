Greece Offers Ports to Carry Ukrainian Grain if EU-Russia Deal Fails

Politics

ATHENS – Greek Foreign Minister George George Gerapetritis said Ukrainian grain could be carried to the European Union through Greece’s northern ports if a deal with Russia to transport it falls apart.

While Russia has been condemned for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, energy supplies from Russia to the EU were exempted from sanctions because that’s the source of about 40 percent to the bloc and Greece.

Ukrainian grain that’s also a major supply was also allowed to be shipped during the fighting, with Russia not preventing it but a continued deal is at risk of collapsing and Gerepetritis said ports in Greece like Alexandroupouli could be an alternative.

He made that offer during a meeting with his fellow EU ministers at an informal meeting in the Ukrainian capital Kiev where he said there would be “immense” ramifications if a prospective Russia agreement falls apart, diplomatic sources told Kathimerini.

The informal meeting between EU and Ukrainian diplomats demonstrated the European Union’s “clear commitment” to Ukraine in its 19-month-long war, its foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said, according to The Associated Press.

“The EU remains united in its support to Ukraine … I don’t see any member state folding on their engagement,” Borrell told a news conference in the Ukrainian capital, the report said although Slovakia said it won’t help.